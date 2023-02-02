Drivers on Stafford Road and Cannock Road face roadwork misery amid £2.3m water pipe renewal project

Emergency roadworks in A449 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

Utility firm Severn Trent Water which is responsible for both projects said its engineers have now completed work to fix a burst main on the A449 Stafford Road and that efforts to carry out carriageway resurfacing would be carried out next, as quickly as possible.

However, part of A460 Cannock Road, in Fallings Park, is now shut for six months as part of a major two-year programme to improvement water services and a rise in demand.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and said: “For the safety of our teams and other road users, temporary traffic lights will remain in place until the road surface has been reinstated. We know that roadworks can be frustrating and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this essential repair.”

Meanwhile it is also delivering a £2.3m project to make essential improvements to its network in the Fallings Park area where it is replacing more than four miles of water pipes to meet the demands of both climate change and a growing population.

Severn Trent community communications officer Cat Webb said: “While our network serves our customers and communities well, as pipes get older, it’s vital we upgrade them so our customers can continue to enjoy a reliable water supply.

“It’s important for us to know that our pipes in the area are fit for the future, and in the best possible condition, as this minimises the chances of any potential issues such as leaks or bursts, that can cause issues.

“We know along Cannock Road especially, that there have been problems with pipes bursting, and that’s something we want to stop - which is exactly why we’re investing this money, to do just that.”

The first phase will see work in Cannock Road at the junction with Bushbury Road towards Victoria Road, which is scheduled to be completed in May, in partnership with contractor Onsite.

Teams will be working in various locations in the Fallings Park community and due to the location of the pipes a series of traffic management measures will be implemented to keep staff and road users safes, while maintaining access to homes, shops and businesses.

“Due to the location of the pipes, we are having to use traffic management to safely make these essential upgrades. While every effort has been made to ensure this work causes as little disruption as possible, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience it will cause.

“We know that roadworks can be really frustrating, however when these works are completed, those living in and around the area will be able to enjoy a more reliable supply of water for years to come,” Ms Webb added.

Bus operator National Express West Midlands said its 793 schools' service serving Fallings Park and Compton Park Schools will follow a diversion route from this week to June 14 while the work is being carried out.