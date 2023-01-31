Notification Settings

Firefighters battle blaze at chip shop in Bilston

Fifteen firefighters have tackled a blaze in a chip shop's ducting which spread to nearby properties in an area of Wolverhampton.

Bilston High Street
Three fire engines and a brigade response vehicle were called to tackle the fire in High Street, Bilston, at 11.30am on Monday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The fire is believed to have started accidentally, in ducting linked to a grill pan. The fire then spread through the roof to a barber shop next door and first-floor flats above the premises, causing smoke logging.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was confirmed out at 12.45pm.

"All persons were accounted for and there were no reported injuries. Crews remained to damp down until we left the scene at 2.05pm."

West Midlands Police was also in attendance, assisting crews with traffic control.

News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

