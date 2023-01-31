Fire fighters remove roof of crashed Mini in early hours rescue

The car afrer its roof was removed

Fallings Park Fire Station tweeted pictures of the car which had careered off the road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Using cutting equipment the fire fighters cut the roof off the Mini to release the driver, who was not seriously injured.

Fallings Park Fire Station tweeted: "White watch attended a Road Traffic Collision in the early hours of this morning.

"Working closely with West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service. We extricated one casualty from the car using cutting equipment. Fortunately there were no serious injuries at this incident."