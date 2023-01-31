Notification Settings

Fire fighters remove roof of crashed Mini in early hours rescue

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolverhampton fire fighters turned a Mini cabriolet into a permanent convertible after an early hours car crash.

The car afrer its roof was removed
Fallings Park Fire Station tweeted pictures of the car which had careered off the road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Using cutting equipment the fire fighters cut the roof off the Mini to release the driver, who was not seriously injured.

Fallings Park Fire Station tweeted: "White watch attended a Road Traffic Collision in the early hours of this morning.

"Working closely with West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service. We extricated one casualty from the car using cutting equipment. Fortunately there were no serious injuries at this incident."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

