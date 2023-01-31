Councils can see benefits of 'going it alone' after Dudley's withdrawal from green belt plan, leader says

Councillor Patrick Harley made the decision last year citing an unwillingness to sacrifice green belt land across the borough earmarked for thousands of homes.

And now he said his decision has been "vindicated" by upcoming planning changes as he welcomed Wolverhampton's decision to protect its own green belt land.

Meanwhile leaders in South Staffordshire said they would await the outcome of the Government proposals before making a decision on its own housing scheme.

Councillor Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "I have said for a long time, we will do everything in our power to protect our precious greenbelt. That was one of the principal reasons for Dudley going it alone with our own local plan, that listens to local people who share this view.

"My decision to pull Dudley out of the BCP has been fully vindicated. We have also made it clear that we will leave no stone unturned in identifying previously developed land, often called brownfield, to use for development rather than green belt and green spaces. I’m glad that other leaders can now see the benefits of going it alone and of course welcoming the government's changes to how we deliver future local plans.”

Elsewhere Wolverhampton's leader Councillor Ian Brookfield confirmed none of the sites across the city would be allocated for development and would instead focus on brownfield sites.

Councillor Roger Lees, leader of South Staffordshire District Council, said: "In relation to Wolverhampton’s Local Plan announcement, I should like to reiterate and confirm the communication issued earlier this month that until consultation on the Government's proposals for revision of the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) have concluded and a final position is known.

"It would not be appropriate to determine what may be the best course of action for the South Staffordshire plan. Until such time, we will not be submitting our plan for examination."

The proposed changes would see authorities no longer being asked to review, and alter, green belt boundaries to meet the housing need in a push to protect the spaces across the region.