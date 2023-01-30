Broadcaster to take to the airwaves for Wolverhampton radio show to raise money for charity

Tim Beech (left) and his brother Neil

Tim Beech, who has covered hundreds of games for Beacon Radio and as sports editor for BBC Radio WM, will be hosting the 101.8 WCR FM show in the city centre.

It will take place at the Mander Community Hub – in the Mander Centre – between 10am and 1pm on Saturday to coincide with the Wolverhampton Literature Festival.

And it will be raising money for the MND Association which is an issue close to the broadcaster's heart, with his brother Neil developing the disease four years ago.

Tim, whose brother had his mobility and speech vastly impaired by the condition, said: "The harsh truth is that there’s no cure for MND because it’s received far too little funding and is expensive to research. The impact is horrific – MND patients are fully functioning people trapped inside a failing body. You can imagine the emotional and physical challenges for loved ones is devastating.”

“I’ll be including an interview with Chris James from the MND Association and he’ll explain how vital it is that more funds are raised if lives are to be saved. Every penny will help and take us one step closer to finding a cure for this cruel disease – and that will mean fewer personal tragedies for people and families right across the world. My deepest thanks to everyone for their support.”

The condition affects the brain and nerves of people which eventually destroys their ability to walk, breathe, speak and swallow. More than half of all people with the disease die within two years or less and there is no cure.

And like many others Tim has participated in a “Dry January” in the hope of raising sponsorship – and said he’s been overwhelmed by the generosity of family and friends.

“It hasn’t been too hard to have a “Dry January” and I’m sure it’s also been a good de-tox. I’ve tried alcohol-free beer for the first time and, whilst that hasn’t been too bad, I can’t say I’m a big fan of the alcohol-free wine," he added.

Tim is aiming to raise even more through his fundraising page – giveitup.mndassociation.org/fundraising/tims-motor-neurone-fundraiser – and is also hoping people can spare whatever they might be able to give on Saturday.