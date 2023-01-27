Residential centre boosted by funds from councillors

Councillor Jas Dehar and Councillor Dr Paul John Birch make their donations to Keith Berry, Chair of the Birch Thompson Memorial Fund Charity

Councillor Paul Birch and Councillor Jas Dehar returned to Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton, and each presented a £1.000 cheque from their Ward Funds to Keith Berry, Chair of the Birch Thompson Memorial Fund Charity.

The trust is responsible for the running and upkeep of Gelliwig Residential Centre in Porthmadog, which was established in memory of two former teachers of Colton Hills, Mr Graham Birch and Mr John Thompson, who both died of heart attacks in 1980.

Mr Berry said: “I am extremely grateful; this money will enable us to maintain safety standards at Gelliwig which first opened in 1989 and is used annually by local schools and other community groups.

"It is a superb example of local Councillors and their wards supporting a voluntary charity that serves the local community.

“The generous donation will be used to replace the fire escape at Gelliwig as part of the final stages of a massive refurbishment of the Residential Centre.”

Councillor Birch, who is the Managing Director and founder of Revolver Cooperative, said he has supported the charity’s annual Dinner and Dance with Todd Miller and the Joe Loss Orchestra.

Councillor Dehar was a former student at Colton Hills and has continued to maintain her relationship with the school by supporting the charity that commemorates the two former Colton Hills teachers.

Councillor Dehar said: “I love this school, it’s an important part of our Blakenhall community.

"Not only because I am a former student, but because of the really important community work the school does, it’s making life-changing differences to all of Blakenhall’s children every day.”

Councillor Birch said: “Keith served 25 years on our Magistrates bench, I am delighted to have spent 15 of those years working alongside him.