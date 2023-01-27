Rare bird escapes from aviary in Wolverhampton

The white-cheeked turaco

Owner Frederick Wisdom is urging people to call him if there are any sightings.

He said: "It escaped my aviary yesterday.

"The white-cheeked Turaco is an African bird species found in the countries of Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan and South Sudan.

"The Turaco is part of the Musophagidae family which means ‘banana eaters’, living on fruit, small insects and vegetable matter, as well as plants.

"I’m worried that it won’t survive as it is only six-months-old and has never experienced life outside of the aviary.

"Only one has previously been spotted living wild in the UK, but a few can be found in zoos."