Major resurfacing work at 'key' junction near Wolverhampton to start next week

Overnight works to the A460 Wolverhampton Road in Saredon, South Staffordshire, will get under way from Monday.

It will shut between 8pm to 5am with a diversion route put in place, one for standard vehicles and another for high-sided ones.

The works will see the cleansing and repair of any damaged drainage systems, and the replacement of signs and barriers where required.

It is a part of Staffordshire County Council’s £5.2 million investment into improving eight major gateways into the county’s towns.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The latest part of our investment in Staffordshire’s roads will see the A460 a major gateway into South Staffordshire and Wolverhampton resurfaced. To minimise disruption for commuters as much as possible, our crews will be carrying out overnight works for two weeks.