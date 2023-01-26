Overnight power cut in Wolverhampton shuts shops as engineers work to restore supply

Lights out at M&S, Market Street.

Staff at M&S on Market Street told the Express & Star that the power had been out since 4am, and remain unsure of when the shop would reopen.

Other businesses as well as the police station and courts were also affected by the power outage, while The Mander Centre has remained largely unaffected and remains open.

National Grid said properties with the postcodes WV1 3AA, WV1 3EY and WV1 3LQ are affected by the high voltage incident which was first reported at 4.18am.

It describes high voltage incidents as ones that "tend to be larger, affecting the wider area and could mean your neighbours are off supply too".

In a statement, the electricity provider said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 4:18am this morning and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

It aims to resolve the problem by 2.30pm.