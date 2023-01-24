Drugs and weapons seized in police raid on home

The haul of drugs and weapons were found at an address in Chapel Ash in Wolverhampton. Photo: West Midlands Police

Neighbourhood Taskforce officers from West Midlands Police were able to take three crossbows, several firearms and knives and a quantity of drugs off the streets after arresting the 27-year-old man in the Chapel Ash area of Wolverhampton on Monday.

The officers from Wolverhampton Neighbourhood Taskforce were on patrol when they spotted a car and, following intel checks, attended and searched a nearby property at around 9.30am.

They seized a quantity of cannabis, which consisted of large storage bags as well as individual deals totalling an estimated street value of over £5,000.

During the search, they also found a converted handgun and after calling in support from firearms officers, three crossbows were recovered along with two gas-powered firearms, ammunition, a machete, sword and two further knives.

The weapons have all been seized and will undergo forensic examinations before being destroyed, while the drugs will also be checked by forensics experts as part of our ongoing investigation.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences including possessing firearms and intent to supply cannabis and has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Sergeant Garry Barton, from Wolverhampton Neighbourhood Taskforce, said: "This arrest is an excellent case of a team working proactively, committed to removing a haul of lethal weapons off the streets whilst breaking up a drug network, which are not only illegal but can contribute to other criminal behaviour and harm.

"The dedication and personal commitment from each member of the team involved is astounding.