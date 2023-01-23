Wolverhampton dance academy prepares to take on the world in 2023

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 21/01/2023..Pics in Wolverhampton at SA Academy of Cheer and Dance (dance school), where they have been having a very successful period in competitions. At the front is: Sofia Marques 11, Teagan LLoyd 13, Tajah Shea 18. Back: Amira Hansel 14, Skye Hansel 11, Phoebe Turley 13, Sienna Mcluskie 12, Lucy Longmore 13, Alexia Jesson 13, Gabriella Fleetwood 13, Katie Clutton 16,.

Dancers from SA Academy, Ettingshall Road, will be jetting off to Florida and Portugal for cheerleading and jazz dance events.

SA academy is the only one in the Midlands to have qualified for four global dance competitions in one year.

In April 19 girls will be travelling to America for the IASF Cheerworld event and then International Cheer Union World Championships at Disney World where 13 girls will represent England.

The academy has also seen 16 girls qualify for the Dance World Cup in Portugal in July.

Sharon Gray founded the academy 25 years ago and is proud of her dancers latest achievements.

She said: "I started with 12 girls in 1997 and now we have our own academy with two dance studios with 190 dancers who compete and 60 in development classes.

"We have got four major world competitions this year which is an amazing achievement."

Sharon's daughters Lauren and Becky teach at the academy and coach for England cheerleading and dance teams.