New summerhouse for residential care facility

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished:

A new summerhouse is to be built in the gardens of a residential care facility in Wolverhampton, after planners gave the go-ahead this week.

A drawing of how the new summerhouse at Compton Hall, Wolverhampton, will look. Image: Minesh Patel Architects
The timber-clad building will be erected in the grounds of Compton Hall, which last year celebrated 40 years of caring for local people and their families living with the effects of incurable illnesses.

A statement from Minesh Patel Architects, acting on behalf of applicant  Martin Guyler from Compton Care, said: “Compton Hall and the adjoining former stable block are both grade II listed buildings. The site where the summerhouse will be located in the gardens is a good distance away from the hall. it lies at the south east corner of the overall site and so is quite remote from the hall.”

Councillor Wendy Thompson within whose ward Compton Hall is located, added: “We have a lot of historic buildings in Wightwick, and the hall is one property that has a very extensive and interesting history. The large gardens surrounding it are wonderful and full of wildlife, in particular a lot of different birds.

“So it’s nice to think of people at Compton being able to use this new facility and enjoy the outdoors once the summer months arrive. This is very cheering news and a great way to lift the spirits.”

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

