Wolverhampton war hero honoured with scale model aircraft at heritage centre

Alec Brew, curator at Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, with the model

The Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre has put on display a quarter scale model of a Boulton Paul Defiant night fighter.

It is painted in the colours of that flown by Wolverhampton-born fighter ace Christopher Deanesly, who shot down four German bombers during the Blitz – including one over Smethwick.

As the German night attacks of 1940/41, known as the Blitz, intensified, the two-seat Defiant was the best night fighter available.

Deanesly, who had been a Spitfire pilot during the Battle of Britain, was switched to a new Defiant squadron based at Blackpool but often operating from Tern Hill in Shropshire to defend the Black Country.

His father was Edward Deanesly, surgeon at the Royal Hospital, and after whom the Deanesly Cancer Centre at New Cross is named.

Deanesly and Scott and their Defiant JT T

His grandfather was John Marston, who founded The Sunbeam Motor Car Co, and his uncle was Charles Marston, who founded Villiers Engineering.

At 10pm on April 10, 1941 Deanesly took off from Tern Hill with his New Zealand gunner Jack Scott to patrol over the Black Country as the Luftwaffe launched a massive bombing raid.

They eventually spotted a Heinkel by following condensation trails silhouetted against the stars.

Deanesly positioned his Defiant below the German bomber and Scott opened fire with the four machine guns in his power-operated turret.

The raider was set ablaze and crashed on a house in Hales Lane, Smethwick, killing seven people who were unable to go to their air raid shelter which was flooded.

The following month the pair destroyed three more German bombers which were attacking Liverpool and Manchester, including two in one night.

Deanesly was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) and Scott the Distinguished Flying Medal (DFM) for their actions.

The following year Deansely was transferred to the command of No.298 Wing responsible for the delivery of aircraft from West Africa to the Middle East, and then commanded a Dakota transport squadron, taking part in the Rhine crossing, towing an assault glider.

After the War Deanesly settled in Edgbaston and formed his own plastics moulding company. He died in 1998.

Alec Brew, curator of the Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, said: "When we acquired our model of the Defiant, which is Wolverhampton’s highest profile contribution to the war, it was a simple choice to paint it in the colours of such a local hero.