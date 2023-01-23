Almost £700 raised for charity at afternoon tea event held at Wolverhampton hotel

Almost £700 has been raised through vintage afternoon tea at The Mount Hotel. Organisers, Becky Green, Terri Smart-Jewkes and singer Titine Lavoix.

The 1950s vintage afternoon tea was held at The Mount Hotel and featured pop-up shops and live entertainment in aid of The 1p36 Family Trust.

The charity supports people young and old with 1p36 Deletion Syndrome – where a small amount of genetic material is missing – and their families.

And it was chosen by organisers Becky Green and Terri Smart-Jewkes due to their friend Amy Guy's two-year-old daughter Olivia having the condition.

Terri, who runs events company Babylonia with Becky, said: "It was really fantastic, it was a big success and I've just been inundated with positive messages from people who attended.

"We were raising money for The 1p36 Family Trust – and we were moved to do that because a friend of ours, Amy, has a two-year-old with the condition. Everyone had a lovely time and we had people coming from Warwickshire, Worcestershire and we had people who live locally as well."

The event at the Tettenhall hotel saw people handed a glass of fizz on arrival before their afternoon tea, whilst there was a string of pop-up shops for visitors to enjoy as well as entertainment from singer Titine Lavoix.