Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Almost £700 raised for charity at afternoon tea event held at Wolverhampton hotel

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished:

Almost £700 has been raised at a event in a Wolverhampton hotel for a charity which supports children and adults who have a genetic condition.

Almost £700 has been raised through vintage afternoon tea at The Mount Hotel. Organisers, Becky Green, Terri Smart-Jewkes and singer Titine Lavoix.
Almost £700 has been raised through vintage afternoon tea at The Mount Hotel. Organisers, Becky Green, Terri Smart-Jewkes and singer Titine Lavoix.

The 1950s vintage afternoon tea was held at The Mount Hotel and featured pop-up shops and live entertainment in aid of The 1p36 Family Trust.

The charity supports people young and old with 1p36 Deletion Syndrome – where a small amount of genetic material is missing – and their families.

And it was chosen by organisers Becky Green and Terri Smart-Jewkes due to their friend Amy Guy's two-year-old daughter Olivia having the condition.

Terri, who runs events company Babylonia with Becky, said: "It was really fantastic, it was a big success and I've just been inundated with positive messages from people who attended.

"We were raising money for The 1p36 Family Trust – and we were moved to do that because a friend of ours, Amy, has a two-year-old with the condition. Everyone had a lovely time and we had people coming from Warwickshire, Worcestershire and we had people who live locally as well."

The event at the Tettenhall hotel saw people handed a glass of fizz on arrival before their afternoon tea, whilst there was a string of pop-up shops for visitors to enjoy as well as entertainment from singer Titine Lavoix.

Llewela Bailey, chairman of the Birmingham Press Club, acted as the host and did a question and answers session with Amy about the condition her daughter has, with the event overall managing to raise just short of £700 for charity.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News