Man arrested after string of test drive car thefts across West Midlands

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged with stealing cars during or after test drives across the West Midlands.

Officers from West Midlands Police check a yard during investigations into the stolen cars. Photo: West Midlands Police.
The 22-year-old was charged with eight counts of theft of motor vehicles, two counts of fraud and blackmail, and further charges for alleged drugs and weapon offences.

More than a dozen cars which were advertised for sale were taken from addresses in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Solihull.

The West Midlands Police Vehicle Taskforce carried out extensive enquiries into the car thefts and arrested the man on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "A man arrested on suspicion of stealing a dozen cars after they were taken for test drives across the region has been charged.

"Cars advertised for sale had been taken from unsuspecting owners either during, or following, test drives across Birmingham, Solihull and Wolverhampton.

"Our specialist Vehicle Taskforce had been carrying out extensive enquiries since December and arrested the man on Thursday.

"A 22-year-old man was charged with eight counts of theft of motor vehicles, two counts of fraud and blackmail. He was further charged with drugs and weapon offences.

"We remain committed to driving down vehicle crime across the West Midlands. We understand the frustration and inconvenience it causes.

"We will look to act on intelligence we receive and you can contact us with information via Live Chat here: https://west-midlands.police.uk/website. 

"For advice on helping to keep your vehicle safe visit west-midlands.police.uk/node/552."

