Man arrested after string of test drive car thefts across West Midlands

Officers from West Midlands Police check a yard during investigations into the stolen cars. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The 22-year-old was charged with eight counts of theft of motor vehicles, two counts of fraud and blackmail, and further charges for alleged drugs and weapon offences.

More than a dozen cars which were advertised for sale were taken from addresses in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Solihull.

The West Midlands Police Vehicle Taskforce carried out extensive enquiries into the car thefts and arrested the man on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said:

