Urgent appeal to find mum and son, 5, missing from Wolverhampton hospital

Kelly, 28, and Harvey, 5, are missing

Officers in the city are searching for Kelly, aged 28, and her five-year-old son, Harvey. The were last seen at around 7.50am leaving New Cross.

Kelly is 5ft 3ins tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing leopard print trousers and a parka coat. Harvey has blond hair and was last seen wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting log 709 of 21 January.

We have officers out searching for the pair and would urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible.



Call 999 quoting log 709 of 21 January if you have any information. — Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) January 21, 2023

