Urgent appeal to find mum and son, 5, missing from Wolverhampton hospital

By Ian HarveyPublished:

Police in Wolverhampton are urgently appealing for information about a mum and her young son, last seen leaving New Cross Hospital on Saturday morning.

Kelly, 28, and Harvey, 5, are missing
Kelly, 28, and Harvey, 5, are missing

Officers in the city are searching for Kelly, aged 28, and her five-year-old son, Harvey. The were last seen at around 7.50am leaving New Cross.

Kelly is 5ft 3ins tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing leopard print trousers and a parka coat. Harvey has blond hair and was last seen wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting log 709 of 21 January.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "#MISSING | We are urgently appealing for a mum who is missing with her son, to get in touch.

"Kelly, aged 28, is missing along with her five-year-old son Harvey.

"Call 999 quoting log 709 of 21 January if you have any information.

Kelly, 28, and Harvey, 5

"Kelly is described as 5ft 3ins tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing leopard print trousers and a parker coat.

"Harvey has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black coat.

"The pair were last seen around 7.50am this morning leaving New Cross Hospital in #Wolverhampton.

"We have officers out searching for the pair and would urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible."

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

