The Express & Star recalled in a feature this week the eventful past of the house, known as The Fort.

The large detached building on Wolverhampton’s Penn Road has been the subject to police raids in the past. But there has been no such drama for many years, and those who live nearby have nothing but praise for them.

The group raises thousands of pounds for charity each year with a Bonfire Night event that brings in local families from the Penn area.

And people have spoken of the many good deeds carried out by Hells Angels members that go unheralded.

The detached mock tudor building sits behind metal gates. It has a large garden with a stage set up in one corner that is used for live bands during events. Comments made about the group on the Express & Star’s Facebook site are overwhelmingly supportive.

One reader, Sharon Colley, said: “They are a fab bunch of lads. I got quite close to them through a third party for some years. I’ve never had a problem with any of them and they went above and beyond to help others. Elderly people were often enjoying a hot cooked meal at the Fort. They were treated like Kings and Queens.”

Sarah Price, who helps run Black Country-based animal charity Ravens Rescue UK added: “The Hells Angels have continued to support our charity for many years, which we have always appreciated. They always make us feel welcome and raise much needed funds for us.”

Adam Manj says he has happy memories of going to The Fort on an open night with his children, adding: “My kids loved going there. They were very friendly and totally child friendly.”

Natalie Godfrey remembered being a close neighbour, saying she enjoyed having them there. She said: “We lived very close by for many years. Always enjoyed the gentle roar of classic motorbikes when there was a gathering.”

Another nearby resident Shirley Lewis said: “We have lived within less than half a mile of this house for the past 24 years and have never had any issues with them. Also I do know that they do a lot of charity work so all credit to them.”

Many people speak with affection for the annual Bonfire Night event that is thrown open to the public and is packed with families. The event allows the Hells Angels to show people what their club is all about and food and music is put on.

Nikita Willetts said: “I’ve been to a few events, especially the bonfire nights. They are always kind, helpful and will help anyone out. They are just a big family, not a gang, and it is a pleasure to know them.”

Biker Kiah Passey says anyone interested in the Wolvo 81 Hells Angels branch should attend an open night, adding: “They are absolutely top notch lads and I have had the pleasure of riding with them and and other charters.

If anyone is unsure they should come to the open nights and events and show support and they will give you the information you need.