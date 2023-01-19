Notification Settings

Police award given to Wolverhampton taxi driver who helped student officer detain suspect

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished:

A taxi driver from Wolverhampton who came to the aid of a student police officer trying to detain a suspect has been commended for his bravery.

Ranjit Singh was presented with a Chief Constable’s Good Citizen Award at a special ceremony on Tuesday evening. Photo: West Midlands Police.
Ranjit Singh was presented with a Chief Constable’s Good Citizen Award at a special ceremony on Tuesday evening for his impressive actions last year.

The 50-year-old was in Wolverhampton city centre on the morning of March 14 when he saw the lone officer attempting to apprehend a man who was responsible for a crime that had been reported to her that day.

Seeing the suspect break free from the officer’s grasp, Ranjit came to her assistance, blocking the offender’s path as he tried to run off and holding onto him until more police officers arrived on the scene. The man was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Wolverhampton Police said: "Well done Ranjit!".

Meanwhile, members of the public took to Facebook to thank Ranjit for his brave actions.

One person commented: "Well done Ranjit. Thank you."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

