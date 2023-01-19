Appeal to find missing 18-year-old who may have changed hair colour

Stefani, who is also known as Jake, may have changed her hair colour since she went missing.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 18-year-old from Birmingham is missing and we're concerned for her welfare.
"Stefani's hair was black when reported missing but she may have changed colour since then."
#MISSING | Have you seen Stefani?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) January 19, 2023
The 18-year-old from #Birmingham, who is also known as Jayke and who has links with #Wolverhampton, is missing and we're concerned for her welfare.
Stefani’s hair was black when reported missing but may have changed colour since then. pic.twitter.com/Ab3nFRN61f