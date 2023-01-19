Notification Settings

Appeal to find missing 18-year-old who may have changed hair colour

Published: Last Updated: Comments

Police are appealing for help to find an 18-year-old who has links to Wolverhampton.

Have you seen Stefani?

Stefani, who is also known as Jake, may have changed her hair colour since she went missing.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 18-year-old from Birmingham is missing and we're concerned for her welfare.

"Stefani's hair was black when reported missing but she may have changed colour since then."

