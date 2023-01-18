Dozens of firefighters battle pub and hotel fire in Albrighton

Crews battle the fire at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Dozens of firefighters attended the Harp Hotel after a chimney fire had spread to the first floor last night.

Crews battle the fire at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

An aerial platform was used to fight the blaze and images released by firefighters show the extent of the operation.

Crews battle the fire at the Harp Hotel in Albrighton. Photos: Lee Baker, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "Assertive firefighting quickly brought the fire under control. Well done all involved."