Clean up underway after chimney fire take hold in pub

The fire crews outside The Harp

Phil Handley of The Harp in Albrighton said that when smoke started seeping into both the pub and the living quarters above, his first move was to get those enjoying their evening outside to safety.

He and partner Liz Bryce raised the alarm just after 9pm on Tuesday.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 18/01/2023 -Aftermath of The Harp Hotel fire in Albrighton. In Picture: Staff members Beth and Jamie help with clean up.

Firefighters, who were on scene within minutes, were on scene for more than two hours.

At the height of the operation to ensure the fire did not spread or re-ignite there were eight fire appliances on scene including the aerial ladder platform.

Station manager Craig Jackson said that assertive firefighting, with 14 firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, quickly brought the fire under control.

Mr Handley, who took over the Harp about two years ago, said: "The fire crews were wonderful. They were here so quickly and worked so hard. they said it could have been an ember in the wall cavity that started the fire."

"I was upstairs in the living area when smoke started coming into the room. I ran downstairs and there was no sign that anything was wrong with the open fire that we have in the pub and light every day. But within a very short time smoke was getting worse so Liz rang 999 while I got the customers out safely."

He said the smell and the smoke in the building had been overwhelming and said he, Liz and staff had been working non-stop in a bid to re-open as soon as possible.

"If customers will bear with us will be open as soon as we can," he said.

Beth and Jamie with their locals Dave Cadman, Geoff Rothery and Les Sugden who went to see if they were alright

"The soot and dust just went everywhere and we haven't stopped cleaning."

The couple paid tribute to staff who have been working long hours in the clean-up.

Jamie Richardson and Beth Lane said they wouldn't have done anything else.

"Phil and Liz are like family," Jamie said.

"They are incredible employers and if ever you have a problem they go out of their way to help."

Beth said: "I have been in the pub trade for about 10 years and working here is wonderful. They have encouraged me to go for my licence qualifications and everything."

Regulars were quick to call in on The Harp on Wednesday just to check that everyone was alright.