Ava’s Cafe and Bar opens today on first floor of Wolverhampton city centre store Frasers

By John Corser

Ava’s Cafe and Bar is opening its doors today situated on the first floor of Wolverhampton city centre store Frasers.

Eight new jobs have initially been created with more to come.

It will offer everything from brunch and small plates, to grilled sandwiches and cakes.

Cocktails and mocktails are also on the menu too in the Ava’s bar which will also offer gins from Ludlow, wine and beers.

The cafe bar inside the Mander Centre store is being operated by Sheffield-based Massarella Catering Group.

Marketing and food development director Daniela Massarella said it would only be open during store hours but would open seven days a week.

"It is ourt first cafe with a bar and is being run as a concession," she explained.

Massarella has 70 other coffee shops with one called Cafe Botanicoin House of Fraser at Sutton Coldfield.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

