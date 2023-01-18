Ava’s Cafe and Bar opens today on first floor of Wolverhampton city centre store Frasers

Ava’s Cafe and Bar is opening its doors today.

Eight new jobs have initially been created with more to come.

It will offer everything from brunch and small plates, to grilled sandwiches and cakes.

Cocktails and mocktails are also on the menu too in the Ava’s bar which will also offer gins from Ludlow, wine and beers.

The cafe bar inside the Mander Centre store is being operated by Sheffield-based Massarella Catering Group.

Marketing and food development director Daniela Massarella said it would only be open during store hours but would open seven days a week.

"It is ourt first cafe with a bar and is being run as a concession," she explained.