Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lucky Wolverhampton chef scoops £32k in poker game at Walsall casino

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

A chef from Wolverhampton has cashed in a £32,000 jackpot after a life-changing poker win at a Walsall casino.

Kok Seng Lee has won £32,000 from a poker game at a Walsall casino plans to treat his family to extra special Chinese New Year celebrations
Kok Seng Lee has won £32,000 from a poker game at a Walsall casino plans to treat his family to extra special Chinese New Year celebrations

Kok Seng Lee, a 64-year-old chef and dad-of-four, scooped the fortune at Grosvenor Casino Walsall while playing an electronic poker game.

Kok had visited the Bentley Mill Way casino every week, but this is the first time he has won a life-changing jackpot.

Having considered how best to spend his winnings, he plans to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family on Sunday in style.

Speaking after his jackpot win, Kok, said: “My family and I are so thrilled by this life-changing win. I was absolutely elated when I realised I had won the jackpot and told my friends and family straight away, they were really shocked.

“Chinese New Year is a special time for my family and I, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with an extra special dinner to mark the festivities.”

Andy Faulkner, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, said: “Luck has come early to Grosvenor Casino Walsall with a thrilling jackpot win, and we’re absolutely delighted for Mr Lee and his family. We wish them all the best for Chinese New Year and look forward to celebrating with all our customers with a variety of offers and entertainment planned.”

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Grosvenor Casino Walsall will be participating in a national prize draw to win a share of £88,888, with prize draws taking place every Sunday from January 16 to 29.

To find out more information visit grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall and please gamble responsibly: begambleaware.org.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Walsall
Entertainment
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News