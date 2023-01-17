Lucky Wolverhampton chef scoops £32k in poker game at Walsall casino

Kok Seng Lee has won £32,000 from a poker game at a Walsall casino plans to treat his family to extra special Chinese New Year celebrations

Kok Seng Lee, a 64-year-old chef and dad-of-four, scooped the fortune at Grosvenor Casino Walsall while playing an electronic poker game.

Kok had visited the Bentley Mill Way casino every week, but this is the first time he has won a life-changing jackpot.

Having considered how best to spend his winnings, he plans to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family on Sunday in style.

Speaking after his jackpot win, Kok, said: “My family and I are so thrilled by this life-changing win. I was absolutely elated when I realised I had won the jackpot and told my friends and family straight away, they were really shocked.

“Chinese New Year is a special time for my family and I, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with an extra special dinner to mark the festivities.”

Andy Faulkner, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, said: “Luck has come early to Grosvenor Casino Walsall with a thrilling jackpot win, and we’re absolutely delighted for Mr Lee and his family. We wish them all the best for Chinese New Year and look forward to celebrating with all our customers with a variety of offers and entertainment planned.”

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Grosvenor Casino Walsall will be participating in a national prize draw to win a share of £88,888, with prize draws taking place every Sunday from January 16 to 29.