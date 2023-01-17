Bus lane reassurance over passenger transport ambulances

A West Midlands passenger transport ambulance. Photo: West Midlands Ambulance Service

Many towns and cities in the UK do not allow white hospital transport ambulances to travel in bus lanes, due to differences in Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) between local authorities.

Councillor Carol Hyatt said she had been approached by a number of people who were worried about being late for – or missing – important medical appointments because they were under the impression the hospital vehicles were subject to certain road restrictions.

“I was contacted by several local residents who rely on these ambulances to travel to hospital or see their GP, as they are too unwell to use public or other methods of transport,” she said.

“For one reason or another, they were under the impression that people who can afford taxis are allowed to travel in bus lanes, but those who are reliant on a white hospital transport ambulance cannot. This gave rise to genuine fears of being stuck in traffic, experiencing the discomfort of a longer journey, becoming stressed and even missing appointments.

“I decided to take these concerns to the council to find out what the exact regulations are surrounding this, and I’m very pleased to report that the answer is yes – the passenger transport ambulances are allowed to use bus lanes to make their journeys as quickly as possible.”

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said: “Councils have legal documentation, known as Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO), that details the type of vehicles authorised to use a bus lane or bus gate. In Wolverhampton, liveried emergency vehicles are permitted to use bus lanes and bus gates. TRO information may differ in neighbouring authorities.”