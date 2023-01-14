Remember the naughty noughties? Then WCR FM has the show for you

Noughtie but Nice: Jack and Lyndon

Jack Haywood and Lyndon Edwards are presenting Acceptable in the Noughties between 9pm and 10pm.

Jack said: "Lyndon was adding to our music library with tracks from the Millennium onwards and spent a few weeks coming up with around 300 tracks. And they took me straight back to my school days with lots of songs I'd totally forgotten about.

"We thought if that was how we felt, what about everyone else who was a teenager back then?"

The show title is taken from Calvin Harris' tune Acceptable in the 80s which was released from 2007.

Jack said: "The Noughties often gets a bad reputation because it was the peak for "Pop Idol" and "X Factor" – people tend to think it was all about The Crazy Frog and the Cheeky Girls! But there was plenty of great stuff from rock to indie, to dance music and simply superb pop songs – and we play them."

With sensibilities changing by the year the DJs also have a slot called "What Were They Thinking?" when they play a track that hasn't aged well or perhaps wasn't all that good in the first place.

"Above all we have a lot of fun and don't take things too seriously. It's about having a good time – and we love inviting listeners to join the party."