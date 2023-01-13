Notification Settings

Return to stage among topics for Beverley on popular chat show

A local legend will be back on our TV screens once again to talk about her return to the stage.

Beverley Knight will discuss her role in Sylvia on the Graham Norton show. Photo: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire.
Beverley Knight will be returning to the Graham Norton Show tonight as part of a star-studded line-up for the popular chat show.

The Wolverhampton-born singer and actress will join double Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, actor and producer Margot Robbie, who is currently starring in "Babylon", comedian Alan Carr and singer RAYE, who is performing her current single "Thrill Is Gone".

Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie.Beverley Knight, Alan Carr, RAYE. and Graham Norton during the filming for the Graham Norton Show. Photo: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire.

Beverley will be on to chat to Graham Norton about her return to the stage in Sylvia, as well as other aspects of her career, including the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It will be the second time the 49-year-old has appeared on the show, having been on as part of the Leading Ladies in 2017 alongside Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Suranne Jones and Gary Oldman.

The show will air on BBC One tonight (Friday, January 13) at 10.40pm.

