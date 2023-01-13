New courses launched in the West Midlands to help improve adult social media skills

Alan Rook said the aim of the course was to equip the attendees with all the knowledge they need to enter the workforce

The course is free for anyone between the age of 19 and 23 without a Level 2 qualification and for people over 24 who are either low-wage earners or unemployed.

It is also open to others in work looking to enhance their skillset at a heavily subsidised cost.

It is being delivered by BlackRook Academy, a brand new training company launched by a long established media consultancy based in the city and will be delivered in partnership with Wolverhampton College as part of the West Midlands Combined Authority’s adult education budget contract.

The two-week Digital Bootcamps will be delivered by Lucy Rook and Alan Rook, directors of BlackRook Media, alongside industry experts Dani Wozencroft, Mark Southgate, John Todd and Joe Albanese.

All are experienced trainers with decades spent working in digital, print and broadcast media, public relations, marketing and events.

Alan Rook said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this free course for people across the West Midlands.

“Our industry experts aim to equip the attendees with all the knowledge they need to enter the workforce, upskill those already in work and thereafter benefit the local economy.

“Social media skills are vital in any business in effectively reaching consumers and partners and there’s a much-publicised skills gap here. Real vacancies and opportunities. “Our team is pleased to be able do something positive and help the region in this sector.”

The courses will be delivered at Wolverhampton College’s Bilston campus and include a level 3 digital social media assistant course, level 4 social media manager course and level 4 social media video content creator course.

The first of 2023’s Digital Bootcamps will run for 2 weeks each and be repeated twice or three times between now and the end of April.