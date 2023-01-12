Fifteen roads were not resurfaced in Wolverhampton due to 'contractual issues' last year

Bosses said the routes – dotted across the city – have been repaired, or worked on, despite missing out and will receive the full treatment in 2023/2024.

It is believed the delay related to issues with a Black Country-wide framework agreement, with it not being reviewed until too late for the works to start.

Meanwhile a Conservative councillor in the city has criticised the authority for the delays and said there had been issues before the contractual problems.

Councillor Adam Collinge, who represents Oxley on the Labour-run council, said: "The delays are intolerable and the contract issues may not be the whole story. I have campaigned for local roads like Earlswood Crescent and Alderford Close to be put in the programme and they were agreed in 2021. Marsh Lane has been programmed since the year before. But still nothing and the delays appear to be city-wide, with other wards affected.

"Many roads are in poor condition, blighted by potholes. The delays mean more interim repairs will be needed, costing local taxpayers more. Secondly, these are budgeted works; previously secured finances need to be carried forward but unfortunately taxpayers may now have to foot the bill for rising costs. Furthermore, there are many more roads that need to be invested in. This is unlikely until current commitments are fulfilled or it will mean more roadworks happening at the same time causing more disruption."

Councillor Collinge added residents would not have confidence in the authority when their "local streets feel like an obstacle course and promised works are delayed.”

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: “General resurfacing, repair and maintenance work on Wolverhampton’s road network was carried out as planned last year.

"Given the large amount of works carried out on the highways network, it is not unusual for a small number of proposed works to be rescheduled. Due to a contractual issue resulting in delays to some work being carried out at the necessary time of year, a total of 15 roads did not receive surface treatment as scheduled.