Partnership continues to reap benefits for Wolverhampton welfare charity

Jade Secker, Danny Thompson and Hayley Powell celebrate the successful fundraising campaign from Christmas at Grand Station

The Haven Wolverhampton has enjoyed a partnership with Grand Station since 2015, with the venue on Sun Street helping the charity to fundraise through raffles and other events.

The partnership continued in 2022, with members of The Haven attending each Christmas party event held at Grand Station over the festive period and running a raffle, as well as other fundraising initiatives during the events and ticket sales from the nights.

In total, £5,822.11 was raised for the charity, which will help The Haven continue to provide a range of services and activities to support women and children, including a 24/7 helpline, safe accommodation, support for those living in the local community, advocacy and advice, specialist programmes, counselling and therapy, and children’s services.

Senior fundraiser Hayley Powell said it was incredible to have a charity partner such as Grand Station helping to raise funds during the festive period.

She said: "We rely heavily on the community and the support of local businesses, of which Grand Station are one of them, and it's thanks to the businesses and the community that we can continue to deliver the support.

"With this particular relationship, it really focuses around Christmas and is a huge help to us as it ensures that we can deliver an incredible Christmas for everybody and we can continue to support people through the new year.

"If anything, this partnership has grown through the years and the head of sales, Danny Thompson, is always looking for more ways to try and support us."

Ms Powell said the funding had also helped a large group of children to enjoy a special Christmas treat.

She said: "Christmas was super special as they all enjoyed a dinner with all the trimmings here, plus everyone got a gift and there were days out and activities.

"It's really heartwarming that a local business puts on these really glamorous and amazing events, but also invites a local charity, and it was nice to see the people who attended were all buying tickets and getting on board with us.

"The money will help us continue to ensure our services can be there to support anyone who needs them."