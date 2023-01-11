Notification Settings

Opticians urge motorists to have eye test if afraid of winter driver

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

A Wolverhampton opticians is urging motorists to invest in an eye test if they feel afraid driving during the winter.

Scrivens Winter Driving Awareness
Research by Scrivens Opticians, Dudley Street, showed that more than a quarter will choose to drive less during the winter months.

The main reason for not getting behind the wheel is down to glare of oncoming headlights (69 per cent), closely followed by icy roads (66 per cent) and driving in snow (63 per cent).

Almost all of those surveyed (91 per cent) believed that sight tests for drivers should be a statutory requirement, with 53 per cent believing the test should be completed annually.

Branch manager Stacey Oakshott said: “Drivers need optimum vision for their own safety and the safety of other road users, and this is particularly true in the challenging winter months.

“It is understandable that some people lose confidence during winter, but we would urge anyone to get themselves seen by an optician, so they don’t have to avoid going places and seeing people.”

