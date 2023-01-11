Opticians urge motorists to have eye test if afraid of winter driver

Scrivens Winter Driving Awareness

Research by Scrivens Opticians, Dudley Street, showed that more than a quarter will choose to drive less during the winter months.

The main reason for not getting behind the wheel is down to glare of oncoming headlights (69 per cent), closely followed by icy roads (66 per cent) and driving in snow (63 per cent).

Almost all of those surveyed (91 per cent) believed that sight tests for drivers should be a statutory requirement, with 53 per cent believing the test should be completed annually.

Branch manager Stacey Oakshott said: “Drivers need optimum vision for their own safety and the safety of other road users, and this is particularly true in the challenging winter months.