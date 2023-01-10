Two hospitals in the Black Country forced to open food banks to help struggling staff

Jo Flavell, Health & Wellbeing Specialist, Prof. David Loughton CBE, Group Chief Executive, Amanda Winwood, RWT Charity Development Manager, and Julie Smith, who is part of the Domestics team assisting in the Staff Wellbeing Hub, pictured outside the new Hub at New Cross Hospital.

Health chiefs said there was a "real need" for the measure at both Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital and Walsall's Manor Hospital.

And free hot drinks, free bread for toast or a cereal bar, as well as a subsidised hot meal for £1.50, is being offered to all 16,000 staff across the two trusts.

The food bank on Ward 10 at Walsall Manor Hospital with Claire Cooper, Senior Sister.

Professor David Loughton CBE, group chief executive of the two trusts which run the hospitals, said: "We have a duty of care to support our staff and their wellbeing is our focus, so this gesture has been made to support them at a challenging time for so many people in our society.

"Sadly, there is a real need for this service, and, we’re keen to do everything we can to help our colleagues. By doing this we know our staff are there for our patients, and they will not be going without a small meal or access to essentials.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this but extremely concerned too; our organisations are at risk of increased staff absence due to stress and the potential of increased vacancies if colleagues cannot afford to work due to the cost of living crisis.”

There has already been a "stream" of staff using the Staff Wellbeing Hub at New Cross Hospital for breakfast and for the food bank, whilst the same is expected at Walsall Manor Hospital's food bank on Ward 10.

The food banks are open to all staff, including those working in the community and Cannock Chase Hospital and West Park Hospital. The trusts were alerted to the need to support colleagues from July and August onwards after being told some were struggling to afford to come to work because of the cost of living crisis.