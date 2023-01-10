Tree victory for residents after 15-year battle in Wolverhampton

Councillor Barbara McGarrity with the sapling cherry trees along Birmingham New Road.

A stretch of the Birmingham New Road, where it passes through Spring Vale, now has a row of sapling cherry trees after ward councillor Barbara McGarrity got involved in the lengthy campaign for more greenery along the route.

Residents’ spokesman Keith Gibson said he and a number of other people living locally had been pressing the council for the last 15 years to have some trees planted in the area, but was always told there was no funding available or that it wasn’t a priority area.

“When I first moved here in 1972 there used to be dozens of trees along this stretch. The problem first arose when they became either diseased or damaged and had to be cut down but were never replaced – which should have happened straight away,” he said.

“It’s probably been longer than 15 years now since I first approached the council to ask about the possibility of planting new trees along this stretch of the road at the back of Manor Primary School.

“This is the gateway to Wolverhampton so it’s only right that people should see trees when they drive in. These are only saplings at the moment but once they begin to bloom in the spring they will be beautiful,” he added.

Councillor McGarrity, who has been fighting for trees to be planted since she was elected to the council in 2018, said: “It’s been quite a battle but we have got there finally. I used some of my ward funds to have six trees planted just before Christmas, and I’ve got enough left for another two which are yet to be planted. Hopefully we’ll be able to keep building on it from there.

“This is one of the busiest roads in Wolverhampton, stretching all the way from the city centre right into Birmingham. During rush hour there’s four lanes of traffic, so it’s vitally important that we have more trees to absorb the carbon dioxide – given that we are in the midst of a climate emergency.