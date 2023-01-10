New Timpson pod to open outside Sainsbury’s in Wolverhampton

Sainsbury's in Wolverhampton

The small, self-contained concession unit will be installed on the paved area next to the ATMs at the front of the supermarket on Bentley Bridge Retail Park in Wednesfield.

Timpson, which provides a range of other services including dry cleaning, photo printing, watch and shoe repairs and phone repairs, was given the go-ahead for the 15 square metre pod this week.

A statement to planners submitted by consultants Alder King, acting on behalf of Timpson, said: “The pod will have a customer counter and waiting area with the staff working in the area behind the counter. The addition of a Timpson concession pod at the foodstore will provide ancillary facilities for existing customers whilst they are shopping at the store.

“Similar service concession facilities are well established in a lot of other foodstores across the UK. The pod has been designed to fit well into this space and not be overly dominant to the surroundings.

“The wider store site location is bounded by Rookery Street, Well Lane and Kenmare Way. Pedestrians can access the store via Rookery Street and Well Lane. Vehicle access is gained from the roundabout between Kenmare Way and Well Lane.

“This pod will provide complementary services to the main function of the site as a foodstore. It is unlikely to act as a destination in its own right, but nevertheless, it will provide complementary services to customers visiting Sainsbury’s and the remainder of the village centre,” added the statement.

“Of note, the closest Timpson store is located two and-a-half miles away in Willenhall and the next Timpson is three miles away in Wolverhampton city centre. In addition to the aforementioned sites, there is a Timpson pod inside the Asda superstore on Molineux Way.