Person hit by train on West Midlands line

National Rail announced on Sunday evening: "A person has been hit by a train between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton.

"As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or diverted until approximately 9.15pm."

ℹ️ As all lines are currently closed, trains may be cancelled or diverted. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) January 8, 2023

Rail replacement buses are currently running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton via Telford Central in both directions.

West Midlands Railway announced soon after 6pm that the emergency services were responding to an incident near the railway between Telford and Wolverhampton.