Road closed as urgent work begins to replace gas pipe in Wolverhampton after leak identified

Engineers from gas network Cadent have begun work to replace a 100-metre section of underground gas pipe.

Investigations carried out through the festive period confirmed a full replacement was needed of a large section of pipe under Elliotts Lane, between Codsall and Bilbrook.

Monitored regularly and under control, gas readings started to rise over recent days, leading Cadent to move in immediately to ensure everyone’s safety, the firm said.

Elliotts Lane is now closed to through traffic, both ways, between its junctions with Glen Court and Yew Tree Gardens.

Access to homes along this section of road is maintained, as well as routes into schools, the leisure centre and other amenities.

There is not expected to be any impact to gas supply in the local area.

“We are conscious we are in close proximity to the leisure centre and several local schools, so want to minimise disruption as much as we can,” said Allan Griffiths, head of customer operations for the West Midlands.

“Safety is always our number one priority and there is no alternative way of doing this work safely without closing this part of Elliotts Lane.