New water sprinkler pumphouse for high-rises

An artist's impression of how the new water sprinkler pumphouse will look. Image: Jacobs UK Limited

The application for a single-storey building supplying Brockfield House and Campion House in Heath Town, replaces earlier plans for three separate pumphouses serving both, with the addition of neighbouring Longfield House.

Jacobs UK Limited submitted the new proposal as part of recent refurbishment and improvement works carried out on each of the buildings.

In a statement to planners, the company said: “Following a site strategy, the pumphouse will be located in a small area of soft landscaping off Hobgate Road. The Heath Town estate itself represents one of the last stages of the 1960s high-rise development within the city.

“It incorporated a number of notable features including a district heating scheme, deck level access bridges and elevated walkaways. The estate includes nine point-blocks of nine storeys and above. The three 23-storey high- rise blocks constitute some of the city’s tallest residential structures and are highly visible landmarks.