Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New water sprinkler pumphouse for high-rises

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished:

Plans to build a new water sprinkler pumphouse serving two high-rise blocks of flats on a large Wolverhampton housing estate have been given the go-ahead.

An artist's impression of how the new water sprinkler pumphouse will look. Image: Jacobs UK Limited
An artist's impression of how the new water sprinkler pumphouse will look. Image: Jacobs UK Limited

The application for a single-storey building supplying Brockfield House and Campion House in Heath Town, replaces earlier plans for three separate pumphouses serving both, with the addition of neighbouring Longfield House.

Jacobs UK Limited submitted the new proposal as part of recent refurbishment and improvement works carried out on each of the buildings.

In a statement to planners, the company said: “Following a site strategy, the pumphouse will be located in a small area of soft landscaping off Hobgate Road. The Heath Town estate itself represents one of the last stages of the 1960s high-rise development within the city.

“It incorporated a number of notable features including a district heating scheme, deck level access bridges and elevated walkaways. The estate includes nine point-blocks of nine storeys and above. The three 23-storey high- rise blocks constitute some of the city’s tallest residential structures and are highly visible landmarks.

“The site of this application is located off Hobgate Road at its midpoint between Campion House and Brockfield House. All three high-rise tower blocks on the once run-down housing estate were refurbished last year as part of a £120 million project to regenerate the area,” added the statement.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News