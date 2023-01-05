Notification Settings

New Year brings new voice to Wolverhampton radio station

By Lisa O'Brien

A new sound is coming to the airwaves of Wolverhampton’s radio station 101.8 WCRFM from Monday.

Steven Beech

Steven Beech will be presenting the new 4-7pm show on weekday afternoons – and is aiming to entertain and also “make a difference” in and around the city.

Steven is an experienced presenter who has worked at stations such as Telford FM and Sunshine Radio, as well as being a nationally known voice delivering travel bulletins to BBC and commercial stations right across the country.

And this is very much a case of coming home for Steven by returning to the city where he lives.

He said: “I’m delighted and privileged – this is a wonderful opportunity for me.

"The chance to have the people of Wolverhampton be part of my day was something I just couldn’t turn down.”

WCR Chair and fellow presenter Chris Allen is delighted with the station’s new signing.

He said: “Steven brings a wealth of experience of local radio – and is a specialist in broadcasting traffic and travel news so is ideal in the role of ‘Driving Wolverhampton Home'.”

Broadcasting to the city will be a passion for Steven.

He added: “Local radio means everything – it’s very ‘personable,’ and that is what I want to bring to the airwaves, day in and day out.”

