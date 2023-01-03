Notification Settings

Wolverhampton schoolgirl, 14, still missing but sister found

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Police are still looking for a teenage girl who vanished from her home with her sister.

Favour is missing from Wolverhampton
Favour, 14, disappeared from her address in Wolverhampton with her sibling Feli.

West Midlands Police said Feli had been found but Favour is still missing.

She is known to frequent Birmingham, in particular the city centre and Ladywood, and is described as 5ft 6ins tall and has a nose stud.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted: "#MISSING | Following our appeal to find two missing sisters, Feli has now been located, but we're still searching for Favour.

"The 14-year-old remains missing from her home in #Wolverhampton.

"She is known to frequent #Birmingham, particularly the city centre and Ladywood.

"Favour is 5ft 6ins tall and has a nose stud.

"If you see her, please call 999 quoting PID 394762."

