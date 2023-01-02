Wolverhampton charity leader wishes supporters a happy new year

Good Shepherd chief executive Tom Hayden chips in helping in the kitchen with volunteers Elsie Hawthorne and Pam Smith.

Tom Hayden said 2002 had been challenging for the Good Shepherd, but as the charity celebrated 50 years of service in Wolverhampton, he said the good work by the team and volunteers continued to help those in need.

Mr Hayden also paid tribute to the selfless spirit, support and guidance of the Brothers who found the Good Shepherd in 1972 and who continued to help the charity to flourish.

He said: "We reflect on, and pay tribute to, the extraordinary 50 years’ service of the Brothers since they first opened up in Wolverhampton on Christmas Eve in 1972, and it has been quite a journey in more ways than one.

"The Good Shepherd as a charity, and Wolverhampton as a city, has been so fortunate to have the support and guidance of the Brothers down the years, particularly their selfless attitude to helping people and following the values of respect, compassion and hospitality that continue to drive us all, half a century on.

"It has been another challenging year, with the lingering effects of the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

"But, once again, our team of dedicated staff and loyal volunteers have worked tirelessly to meet the increased demand for our services to ensure we are there to support anyone who needs us.

"The foundation of that support comes, just as it has for the last 50 years, from you, the community, and all the partner agencies that we are fortunate to work with.

"It is thanks to a strong and essential team ethic and commitment that we are able to join together in helping the most vulnerable members of society."