Appeal to find sisters, aged 13 and 14, missing from their home in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton

Police are appealing for help to find teenage sisters that have gone missing from their home in Wolverhampton.

Officers said the pair, called Feli and Favour, have links to the Birmingham area, particularly the city centre and Ladywood.

Feli, pictured left, is 5ft 5ins tall and has very long plaited hair. Favour is 5ft 6ins tall and has a nose stud.

Police are 'very concerned' for their safety and urged anyone who could help to contact them on 999.

