430 people join West Midlands Police Street Watch scheme

Police briefing a Street Watch group

In 2022 the police formed 200 new groups across the region to support good citizenship and a better neighbourhood by patrolling their own streets.

The volunteers have no police powers but provide engage in local issues within the community.

A police spokesman said: "Our Street Watch teams have been hard at work forming new groups in 2022. Thank you to our 1388 members already in the scheme.

"Our local police teams are here to support your Street Watch groups and you'll see our officers out on patrol with our volunteers."

The Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) made £400,000 available via a new Helping Communities Fund (HCF).

The money is allocated from items seized from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act. It's used to help neighbourhoods invest in their area and cannot be spent on police officers so will help Street Watch teams combat crime.

The police spokesman said: "Street Watch is a community led project. It’s made up of groups of volunteers who are at least 18 years old.

"The groups go out and patrol their area. The patrols help to stop crime and anti-social behaviour. They also help people in the area get to know each other.

"Patrols are always done with at least two people, with a member of each group being the coordinator. Police in the local area work with the groups, and will go out on patrol with them at least once a month."

The spokesman added: "If the group sees suspicious or criminal activity, they report it to us."