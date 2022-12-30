Avanti cancels every train between Wolverhampton and Scotland due to flooding

Avanti trains cancelled today (Friday)

Black Country travellers hoping to celebrate New Year in Scotland discovered "all trains between Wolverhampton and Edinburgh" were cancelled.

Customers, many of whom had booked today as it is one of the few days across the festive period without strikes, were also told they could not use their ticket on other services.

Fallings Park Councillor Chris Burden, whose mother was meant to be travelling to Scotland for New Year, vented his frustration on Twitter.

He said: "I was booked on the 10:32am to Edinburgh today. Avanti have cancelled *every* single train to Edinburgh from Wolverhampton today.

"They’re specifically stating no cross acceptance."

It is customary for train companies to accept the tickets of customers of services which have been cancelled. Avanti customers could have got Cross-Country services nearer to their destination.

Avanti warned customers not to attempt to travel, the company said: "As a result of the extreme weather in Scotland, resulting in flooding on the West Coast Main Line between Lockerbie and Carstairs, customers are being advised do not travel to and from Scotland for the rest of the day.

"An amended timetable is also in place on services south of Carlisle for the remainder of Friday. An hourly service will operate between London and Preston. One train every two hours from London will continue to Carlisle.

"Customers with Avanti West Coast tickets for Friday to and from Glasgow, Edinburgh Waverley, Lockerbie, Motherwell or Haymarket who now cannot travel can claim a full refund.

"Customers who need to travel can use their tickets up until midday Saturday, December 31 and are advised to check before travelling, expect disruption and significantly longer journey times."