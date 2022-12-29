People may turn to loan sharks after Christmas and amid the cost of living crisis, an official has warned

Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner Tom McNeil said residents could end up facing a "cocktail of debt" which could spiral out of control if nothing is done.

It has led to him, alongside credit union CitySave and the England Illegal Money Lending Team, stepping up a campaign to stop loan sharks from taking advantage.

And instead they are hoping to point people in desperate need for help to legitimate and responsible lenders like credit unions, which work on a not-for-profit basis.

Mr McNeil said: "We know that the cost of living crisis was already worsening for many people in the West Midlands, and beyond, with every passing day.

“Add into the mix that Christmas is a hugely expensive time of year and we end up with a cocktail of debt that could spiral out of control.

“That’s why I have asked for my joint campaign to be stepped up in January so that we can get the message out that help is at hand for people and reassure them that they don’t need to turn to illegal money lenders who could turn aggressive and violent at a moment’s notice."

The Centre for Social Justice estimates around one million people could be borrowing from illegal money lenders in England, whilst two in five confessed to concealing a financial product – like a credit card – from a loved one.

The campaign against loan sharks has taken place online, but has seen leaflets dropped through letter boxes and handed out in town centres. In January, Mr McNeil said people will see even more cadets take to the streets to get the message out against the illegal activity.