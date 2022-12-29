Heartbroken family of 16-year-old killed in fatal crash ask Wolves fans to cheer during 16th minute against Man Utd

Liberty Charris died in November

Football loving Liberty Charris was killed by a car which careered into a crowd on Wolverhampton Road on Sunday, November 20.

Her father Andy appealed for Wolves fans to pay a special tribute to his beloved girl.

He said: "Sadly, we lay my beautiful 16-year-old daughter to rest after a tragic road traffic accident a few weeks ago.

"Liberty was a loving Wolves fan, She loved her footy, supporting the wolves and even as a three-year-old supporting her brother who went on a week’s long Man Utd soccer school."

He added: "When not watching the Wolves, she’d often be seen watching her brothers Sunday league team come rain or shine. However Wolves were her first love and had been since her first game at the age of 10, she just loved it at the Molineux and after many games of me taking her up there in 2017 she convinced me to get us both a season ticket."

Andy and Liberty would watch the Wolves from the Steve Bull Stand at The Molineux.

He said: "So J7 in the Steve Bull stand will never be the same again without her beautiful soul in it cheering on her team, giving her running commentary of the game.

"So, I’d like to ask every single Wolves fan if they’d join with me, her two brothers and close friends in a 1-minute applause starting on the 16th minute at the next home game against Manchester United on Sunday to celebrate her short but happy life.

"It would mean so much to us all especially of course to Liberty."

The celebration of Liberty's life is tomorrow (Friday) which will culminate at Dudley Town Hall, everyone who knew Liberty is invited and have been asked to wear colourful clothing or football shirts in her honour.

Liberty was killed with her 19-year-old friend Ben Corfield who will be laid to rest in Lower Gornal on January 6.

Another man and woman, both in their 20s, were also injured when the Nissan Skyline ploughed into a crowd who were believed to be watching a road race.

A 54-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, who has since been released on police bail.