Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

MP welcomes £2m cash for Wolverhampton homelessness help

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson has welcomed extra funding for local homelessness prevention services.

Stuart Anderson MP
Stuart Anderson MP

Wolverhampton has been allocated £1.9 million over the next two years to support vulnerable people who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

It is part of a wider £2 billion support package to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping over the next 2 years.

The Homelessness Prevention Grant will enable the Council to target support towards those who are most in need, including vulnerable families and people at risk of rough sleeping.

The money will be used to deliver the council's homelessness and rough sleeping strategies. This can include offering financial support for people to find a new home, providing temporary accommodation, or mediating with landlords to prevent evictions.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "While we have seen a substantial, sustained decrease in rough sleeping in recent years, there is still more to do to end rough sleeping for good.

"This significant investment - amounting to almost £2 million over the next two years - will provide the City of Wolverhampton Council with a significant cash boost to deliver services that will prevent and tackle the causes of homelessness."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News