MP welcomes £2m cash for Wolverhampton homelessness help

Stuart Anderson MP

Wolverhampton has been allocated £1.9 million over the next two years to support vulnerable people who are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

It is part of a wider £2 billion support package to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping over the next 2 years.

The Homelessness Prevention Grant will enable the Council to target support towards those who are most in need, including vulnerable families and people at risk of rough sleeping.

The money will be used to deliver the council's homelessness and rough sleeping strategies. This can include offering financial support for people to find a new home, providing temporary accommodation, or mediating with landlords to prevent evictions.

Stuart Anderson MP said: "While we have seen a substantial, sustained decrease in rough sleeping in recent years, there is still more to do to end rough sleeping for good.