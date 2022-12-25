Wolverhampton cafe opens on Christmas Day to serve food for needy

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 25/12/2022.Reece's cafe, Wolverhampton, will be serving, food, drinks, Christmas dinner to anyone who wants it or needs it on Christmas day. Anyone homeless, lonely, vulnerable or just wanting company is invited. Will be open from 12pm to 4pm .Pictured , Reece Lambert with Anarah Thomas-Gowie..

Reece's cafe, Old Heath Road, Eastfield, served 24 customers and then Reece delivered 30 meals to P3 Church.

He said: "It has been a great day, the atmosphere has been great. We made everyone who came in feel welcome and told them they could stay as long as they want.

"We opened around 12 and served 24 people and closed around 4.30pm and are now going to deliver 30 meals to P3 Church, Wellington Road."

He added: "We also gave away blankets, hats, scarves and gloves on the day, and of course full Christmas dinners out to people.

"I just want to give back to people and it isn't a problem to do it, and so I thought why shouldn't I."

He added: "We did not have one Christmas Day problem and are really happy that we opened our doors today."