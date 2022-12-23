Wolverhampton toddler with leukaemia gets cricketing with Warwickshire players

Elliot at Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Elliott McNaughton was guest of honour and given a behind-the-scenes tour with his family by players Jake Lintott and Olly Hannon-Dalby.

They also laid on a fun cricket session at our indoor centre and handed over Bears goodies, including shirts for Elliott and cousin Jay signed by Chris Woakes.

The two-year-old and his family first met the cricketers in June when Jake and Olly visited Birmingham Children's Hospital as part of the charity’s matchday takeover gifted by Bears’ Lead Partner Talbots Law.

Just days earlier mum Nicola and dad Jon had taken Elliott to be treated for a recurring ear infection and were given the devastating news he had leukaemia.

Touched by his story, we invited Elliott and his family as special guests to our Vitality Blast fixture against Worcestershire Rapids.

Nicola said: "Elliott had undergone his first round of chemotherapy and wasn’t well enough to come along to the game.

“It’s lovely the Club didn’t forget and we’ve all enjoyed looking round the players’ changing rooms and areas you wouldn’t normally see.

“The boys are made up with their Christmas gifts…and Jay was blown away that Chris (Woakes) had taken time to record a quick video for us.”

Jake said he was delighted to see Elliott again and hoped to welcome the family back to a match next season.

He added: “When we heard Elliott was well enough to visit Edgbaston both Olly and I really wanted to help make his day special.

“It would be great to get the whole family down in the summer to meet more of the players and see what the buzz is like on match day.

“Everyone at the Club is wishing Elliott the best wishes in the world with his treatment and towards a speedy recovery.”

Helen Miles, head of corporate partnerships at Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re so thankful to Warwickshire for treating Elliott and his family to this personalised festive experience.

“Ever since our Talbots Law matchday takeover, the club has kept in touch about Elliott and his ongoing treatment and we’re delighted to have been able to make today possible for this incredible family.