'Virtual ward' helps six-month-old boy who suffered seizures have Christmas at home

Georgina and Alfie

Virtual wards allow patients to get the care they need at home, safely and conveniently, rather than being in hospital.

Support includes remote monitoring using app technology and medical devices as well as face-to-face care from multi-disciplinary teams based in the community, enabling children to be looked after in the comfort and familiarity of their own home.

The Black Country Integrated Care System is the first in England to introduce children's virtual wards and, after a successful Dudley pilot scheme, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Sandwell followed suit, with more than 545 children supported to date.

Little Alfie, who has epilepsy, suffered a seizure last month and was taken into New Cross Hospital’s Emergency Department. He was transferred to high dependency care before going on to the children’s ward where he spent more than a week in hospital. He is now back at home thanks to the paediatric virtual ward at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

His mother, Georgina Thomas, said: “It was such a worry, and frightening as I nearly lost him a couple of times, but staff were amazing and when he was discharged from the children’s ward he came under the care of the virtual ward.

“This means that his blood sugars and heart rate are monitored for example, and someone comes out to him every other day. This makes me feel supported too and is reassuring. It’s much nicer being at home and means me and Alfie can have our special times together. He’s been in his bouncy chair today, smiling away at me, and that means a lot to me.”

The virtual ward programme is entirely optional for parents, and children are assessed by specialists to ensure they are clinically suitable.

The children’s ward team works closely with families to train them to use the equipment, answer their questions and ensure they are fully comfortable before they are discharged home.

The families then take part in virtual “ward rounds” with clinicians and have direct telephone access to specialist clinical staff in case of any queries.

Amy Gidden, senior sister at Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust paediatric virtual ward, said: “We are proud to be able to offer this support to our families across Wolverhampton and beyond, and it’s clear from the feedback we receive that it does make a real difference when we can support people where they are happiest – at home.”

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “This is the time of year to be together and I am delighted that our virtual wards are using digital technology to transform lives and make it possible for more people to be at home this Christmas.