Demand for healthcare 'remains high' across the Black Country amid strike action, health chiefs say

Bosses from the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board issued the warning after a day of strike action at the West Midlands Ambulance Service on Wednesday.

And the leaders praised staff across the region for "working tirelessly" to continue to provide care for patients during the industrial action from both Unite and GMB.

Sally Roberts. chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "I would like to thank all our staff in the Black Country who have been working tirelessly to provide care to patients during the strike action.

“We have been working closely with all local NHS providers to minimise disruption to services, however demand for healthcare across the system remains high.

"The public can play their part to support the NHS by coming forward for care when they need it and using services like NHS 111 online for non-urgent advice, and 999 only in emergencies.”

Ambulance chiefs revealed 999 calls were down by 32 per cent during the industrial action – caused by a long-running dispute over pay and the state of the NHS – with people heeding advice to call if a person was in a critical condition, or there was a threat to life.

As well as those withdrawing their labour completely, many more worked under agreed derogations that saw crews respond to the most urgent calls such as cardiac arrests and other very serious cases such as heart attacks, strokes, difficulty in breathing and maternity cases.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Thanks to a lot of hard work by union reps, managers and good will from staff, patients were kept safe. Our staff acted incredibly professionally in the way they dealt with this very difficult situation.

“We are grateful to the public that they noted our request to use other services such as 111 online, pharmacists and GPs. We would also like to thank the hospitals in the region who were able to turn the vast majority of our ambulances around very quickly, which helped massively.

“The trust respects the right of trade union members to take such action but thanks them for putting patients first while also taking the opportunity to register your concerns through industrial action.”