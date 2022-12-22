Wolves players help Compton Care patients and staff have a Merry Christmas

Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Yerson Mosquera, Toti and Joe Hodge pose with nurses inside one of the special rooms in the centre

Nathan Collins, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Yerson Mosquera and Joe Hodge visited the centre on Monday and spent time with both patients and staff at Compton Care, who provide support spiritually, emotionally and physiologically, alongside their clinical care in Wolverhampton and surrounding areas.

Wolves players visit Compton Care each Christmas, and this year the first team players handed out chocolates, biscuits and gifts, as well as blankets and scarves at the inpatient unit, meeting those patients who were well enough in person.

The players came bearing gifts for fans of the club

Wolves also donated towards two turkeys, 40 pigs in blankets, Christmas puddings and all the vegetables to ensure all patients had a Christmas dinner, as well as Domino’s pizzas for the staff who are working so hard over Christmas.

Wolves marketing manager Charlotte Johnson said: “This is a small gesture we can do each year for Compton Care, which is very close to the training ground, so is close to the club, and the patients and staff seemed to really appreciate the visit.

“The patients were so happy to see the players and it was touching to see smiles on their faces.

It was a chance for fans to meet some of their heroes

“A lovely man put a Wolves polo shirt on and came to meet the players and his friend who wasn’t well enough to come had a video message sent by Nathan Collins.

"There was another lady who is going home for Christmas, and she said it was her dream come true meeting the players.

“It’s great to have these links in our community.

The players met with people staying at Compton Hall and gave them presents

"The Wolves Foundation work with Compton Care on a variety of bereavement programmes and previously we’ve hosted families at the open training session and donated tickets for games.